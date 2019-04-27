NEWS
1/26/2023
Good Governance a Healing Influence for Trainer Anna Meah
Recovering from Shoulder Surgery, Has Contender in Pegasus Turf
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – From competing on the rodeo circuit to riding one of the most famous Thoroughbreds in the world, Anna Meah’s racing career has been quite a ride, one that will continue Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
The 30-year-old Meah trains Foxbrook Farm’s Good Governance, who will make the biggest start of his – and her – career in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Qatar Racing, one of the richest and most prestigious grass events in the U.S.