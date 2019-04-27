NEWS
Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Mandatory Yields Multiple $6,086 Payouts
Sophomore Filly Bendita Eye-Catching Debut Winner Sunday
Jockey Leonel Reyes Opens Sunday Card with Natural Hat Trick
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 yielded multiple $6,086.16 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream Park.
The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 17 straight racing days, producing a carryover jackpot pool of $828,941.81 heading into Sunday’s mandatory payout, which generated $6,265,823 in handle on the Rainbow 6.