2/2/2023
Frankie Dettori’s Last Gulfstream Ride a Winning One
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – International star Frankie Dettori’s last ride at Gulfstream Park was a winning one Thursday. The 52-year-old jockey, who has announced plans to retire at the end of the year, scored a popular victory aboard Wesley Ward-trained Musical Design ($3.80) in Race 6, a 5 ½-furlong maiden optional claiming race on Tapeta for older fillies and mares.