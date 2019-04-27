NEWS
2/26/2023
G1 Winner Leave No Trace to Open Season in Davona Dale (G2)
Undefeated G3 Winner Red Carpet Ready Among 3YO Filly Rivals
One of Nine Stakes, Eight Graded, Worth $1.85 Million March 4
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – WellSpring Stables’ Grade 1 winner Leave No Trace, unraced in 17 weeks since her runner-up finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), is set to make her sophomore debut against nine rivals including undefeated Grade 3 winner Red Carpet Ready in the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) Saturday, March 4 at Gulfstream Park.