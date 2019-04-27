NEWS
3/21/2023
THE ROAD TO ROYAL ASCOT BEGINS AT GULFSTREAM PARK
1/ST RACING To Host First-Ever US Automatic Qualifers For Royal Ascot
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL (March 21, 2023) - As a result of an innovative partnership between world-renowned Ascot Racecourse’s Royal Meeting and 1/ST RACING, winners of the May 13 $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes and $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Gulfstream Park will each earn an automatic entry into one of Royal Ascot’s six 2-year-old races in addition to a $25,000 equine travel stipend.