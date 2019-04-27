1/ST CONTENT AND NYRA CONTENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION OF NORTH AMERICAN HORSE RACING CONTENT 9/12/2022

NCMS Acquires Equity Position in TSG Global Wagering Solutions, LLC

September 12, 2022 - 1/ST CONTENT, the leading global provider of premium content for North American horse racing, and NYRA Content Management Solutions (NCMS), a subsidiary of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA), today announced a 10-year partnership agreement that will dramatically expand the availability of North American horse racing content throughout international markets. The new partnership solidifies 1/ST CONTENT as the world’s premier international distributor of North American horse racing content.

As part of the deal, NCMS acquires a significant equity position in TSG Global Wagering Solutions LLC (GWS), a subsidiary of 1/ST CONTENT responsible for the delivery of horse racing content to global markets.

Built on the foundations of broadcast distribution and video-streaming, this agreement furthers the co-operation between 1/ST CONTENT and NCMS over the content rights, data, odds, and signals from a host of first-class horse racing venues. By leveraging its vast international distribution network and direct to home (DTH) rights in the United Kingdom & Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Africa, 1/ST CONTENT will now deliver more than 3,000 days of racing each year from top North American racetracks, including 1/ST RACING’s Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields, The Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, NYRA’s Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course along with Del Mar, Keeneland, Tampa Bay Downs and Woodbine.

“By joining 1/ST CONTENT and NCMS, two of the powerhouses in North American horse racing content, we are reinforcing to international operators that the continued investment and support for North American racing is the smart bet,” said Gregg Colvin, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST CONTENT. “This agreement ensures that North American horse racing stakeholders are the primary beneficiaries of revenues generated through international wagering further strengthening the domestic industry for the next generation of fan and bettor.”

Tony Allevato, NYRA Chief Revenue Officer, said: “NCMS is pleased to expand on our strategic partnership with 1/ST CONTENT to further broaden the international reach of North American Thoroughbred racing. Sports fans and bettors around the world can look forward to more coverage of top-quality racing than ever before.”

1/ST CONTENT will continue to only operate in regulated markets ensuring the highest level of integrity and fairness as it deploys its ground-breaking 1/ST ODDS pricing engine, and an innovative in-running betting service currently in trial with numerous Tier-1 operators.