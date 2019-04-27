By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Whiskies of the World
Saturday, July 22
6:45PM
Whiskies of the World, the largest whiskey-tasting tour in the United States featuring nearly 200+ expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
Each ticket includes all-inclusive pours of whiskey, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, cigar pairings, a souvenir glass, and much more!
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park
Sport of Kings Theater
DATE & TIME
Saturday, July 22
6:45PM