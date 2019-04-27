The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverage and food service.



About the band: Voices of Classic Soul with Raydio featuring Arnell Carmichael

Voices of Classic Soul: The Former lead vocalists of The Temptations, The Platters, The Drifters, and The Four Tops to perform Motown hits including The Great Pretender, Under the Boardwalk, Aint too Proud the Beg, and more.



Raydio - Pop, Funk and R&B group from the 70’s and 80’s that Scored 4 Gold Records in both decades and Was Founded by Ray Parker Jr & Arnell Carmichael whom both shared lead vocals on all the bands songs. Rounding out the original members was Jerry Knight & Vincent Bonham.

The group scored their first big hit in early 1978 with "Jack and Jill", which was taken from their self-titled debut album. The song earned a Gold Record. "Is This a Love Thing" also charted in 1978. Their next successful follow-up hit, "You Can't Change That" was released in 1979 - lifted from their “Rock On” album and charted! By late 1980, they released two more albums: “Two Places at the Same Time” (1980), and “A Woman Needs Love”. These spawned another two top 40 single hits "Two Places at the Same Time" and "That Old Song". Their last, and biggest hit, "A Woman Needs Love (Just Like You Do)," was also released in 1981, charting in the top 5-

In 1984 Ray Parker jr & Arnell Carmichael sang on The Ghostbusters Soundtrack with the Hit Song Written & Produced by Parker but as with all the other hits, performed by both singers. “Ghostbusters".

In 2014 Original Lead Singer and Member Arnell Carmichael Reformed the Group and Started Touring the U.S. once again performing all of the Raydio Hits and Their Bandmate Jerry Knight’s Hits like “Overnight Sensation”, “Perfect Fit” and “There’s No Stopping us” from the Hit Movie “Breakin”. They Still Bring the Unique Raydio sound with the Full 7-piece Band and are wowing crowds with Carmichaels Dynamic Singing, Dancing and Guitar playing with Masterful Arrangements!