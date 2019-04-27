The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.

The Italian Hurricane

He prowls the stage like a Tiger. He holds no hostages. He says what you are thinking but are afraid to say out loud. Oh…and he’s beyond hysterical!

Vic is currently a cast member of the Amazon Prime TV Series Gravesend and has been Co-Headlining special event shows with comic legend Andrew “Dice” Clay.

His new album, Working Class Zero, is currently on sale at iTunes and Amazon, streaming on Pandora and airing on SiriusXM radio

Vic has created many viral video characters…Uncle Vic’s Garage, Tony Gaga, That Guy, Frankie Pentangelli, Scarface, Rocky, Fool by the Pool and Ticked Off Vic. His Yankee and Giant locker room and press conference satires are now legendary. And his Bread and Milk video is like a Christmas Carole that comes back on TV, radio and news outlets every time it snows worldwide!

You’ve never seen anything like Vic DiBitetto on stage. So see him on stage!!!