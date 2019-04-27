What/Who:

Ring in the holidays at Gulfstream Park Village! Running nightly from Nov. 12 – Dec. 31, 2022, families are invited to come and see the seasonal lights display in the open-air lifestyle center. The property will be illuminated in more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music from yesterday and today. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6-11 p.m.

Gulfstream Park is excited to share that this year will be even more special because there will be a brand new Christmas tree along with new experiences on every corner! Keep an eye out for a new Santa chair, elegant street light post ornaments, LED entrance lighting, a show-stopping tree topper and archway to Santa’s chair.

‘Symphony in Lights’ is not only the perfect opportunity to experience some holiday magic, but also to enjoy shopping, dining and boundless entertainment at Gulfstream Park Village’s open-air setting. The center’s 11 distinct home stores, including Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, The Container Store, Bang & Olufsen and many others, offer the very best in holiday décor, entertaining and gifts. Dining destinations, including Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Christine Lee’s, Pastry Is Art, Häagen-Dazs and more offer a delicious break from holiday shopping. A full directory of shops, restaurants and entertainment can be viewed here.

When:

Symphony in Lights Festival:

Sunday, Nov. 13 – Friday, Dec. 31, nightly from 6 –11 p.m.

Santa & Snow: 6 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 26

Saturday, December 3

Saturday, December 10 (Starts at 6:30pm)

Saturday, December 17

Tuesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 21

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Where:

Gulfstream Park Village