Roger Waters would later vividly recall the show: “The sounds traveled around the hall in a circle, giving the audience an eerie effect of being absolutely surrounded by the music.”

The Wall and Beyond is a select group of multi-talented touring musicians, along with a world-class production team, that have come together celebrating Pink Floyd’s monumental concept of the world’s first surround sound concert! The Wall and Beyond will also take you on a journey through time — revisiting the creativity and vision of Pink Floyd — live like never before with state-of-the-art Surround Sound, LED walls, lasers, and world-class musicians.

The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverage and food service.