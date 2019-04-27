By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, August 27th in the Flamingo Room from 1PM - 4PM for our fan-favorite "Taste at the Track". This Unlimited tasting event is all about Tacos & Tequila.
Must be 21+ to attend
Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired tacos, paired with your favorite premium tequilas and handcrafted tequila cocktails. All from the Flamingo Room, boasting one of the best views in South Florida on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park.
Tacos and Bites:
Al Pastor
Carnitas
Barbacoa
Tinga
Veggie
Mexican Street Corn
Guac & Assorted Salsas
Churros
And More
Tequilas:
Casamigos
Volcan
Casa Noble
Espolon
Rock and Roll
Santo
Tres Agaves
And More
Please note, items could change.
Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, August 27
1:00PM – 4:00PM