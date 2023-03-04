Join us Saturday, March 4th for the "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Tacos and Tequila.

Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired dishes, paired with your favorite premium tequilas, mezcal, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of the Fountain of Youth Stakes on the racetrack.

Bites :

BRUSSEL SPROUT CRUNCHY TACOS

FISH PASTOR TACOS (SOFT)

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

CHICHARRON TACOS (SOFT)

BEEF CHIMICHANGA

CILANTRO RICE

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

ASSORTED DESSERTS





Tequila:

Casamigos

Olmeca Altos

JAJA

Ghost Tequila

Santo

Volcan

Illegal Mezcal

Casa Noble

Espolon

Calirosa Tequila

Lunazul

Tres Agave

Cutwater

And More

Must be 21+ to attend