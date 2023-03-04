By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, March 4th for the "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Tacos and Tequila.
Must be 21+ to attend
Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired dishes, paired with your favorite premium tequilas, mezcal, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of the Fountain of Youth Stakes on the racetrack.
Bites :
BRUSSEL SPROUT CRUNCHY TACOS
FISH PASTOR TACOS (SOFT)
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
CHICHARRON TACOS (SOFT)
BEEF CHIMICHANGA
CILANTRO RICE
CHORIZO QUESADILLA
ASSORTED DESSERTS
Tequila:
Casamigos
Olmeca Altos
JAJA
Ghost Tequila
Santo
Volcan
Illegal Mezcal
Casa Noble
Espolon
Calirosa Tequila
Lunazul
Tres Agave
Cutwater
And More
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 4
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket