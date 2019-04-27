Join us Saturday, August 26th for the "Taste at the Track" event of the summer season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Tacos and Tequila.

Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired dishes, paired with your favorite premium tequilas, mezcal, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of live racing on the racetrack.

VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM

GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM

Must be 21+ to attend



