Join us Saturday, November 18 for this "Taste at the Track" event of the fall season. This Unlimited tasting event includes a sampling of Caribbean fare and Rum inspired cocktails.



Enjoy a variety of Carribbean-style dishes, paired with your favorite premium rums and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream racetrack.

VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM

GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM

Must be 21+ to attend

Bites



CARIBBEAN JERK CHICKEN W/ PINEAPPLE SALSA

BEEF PIONONO

Sweet plantain| Blend cheese | pulled chicken | Peppers.



CUBAN SANDWICH

Cuban bread |Bread & butter pickle | Dijonnaise | ham| pulled pork.

BEEF JAMAICAN PATTIES



STUFFED PLANTAIN CUP W/ PICADILLO

Plantain cups | Ground beef | peppers| raisins| onions| peppers |Green olive



MOJO ROASTED PORK

Roasted pork butt | mojo | white onions| lemon juice| Black pepper | Garlic



PIMENTO CHEESE BOCADILLOS

Hawaiian rolls| roasted peppers| cream cheese | pickles | ham



JERK WINGS



GRIOT AND PICKLISH

Fried pork chunks | spicy slaw



MANGU

Green plantain| Butter | Fried sausage| fried cheese | sauté onions



HAM CROQUETTES W/ MOJO AIOLI

Ham| breadcrumbs | Mojo sauce| Mayo



SCOVITCH FISH

Mahi- mahi | peppers | carrots | onions |thyme



ARROZ CON GANDULES

Rice |Sazon| ham| pigeon peas | sofrito



CONCH CHOWDER



ASSORTED DESSERTS