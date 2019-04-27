Join us Saturday, November 18 for this "Taste at the Track" event of the fall season. This Unlimited tasting event includes a sampling of Caribbean fare and Rum inspired cocktails.
Enjoy a variety of Carribbean-style dishes, paired with your favorite premium rums and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream racetrack.
VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM
GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM
Must be 21+ to attend
Bites
CARIBBEAN JERK CHICKEN W/ PINEAPPLE SALSA
BEEF PIONONO
Sweet plantain| Blend cheese | pulled chicken | Peppers.
CUBAN SANDWICH
Cuban bread |Bread & butter pickle | Dijonnaise | ham| pulled pork.
BEEF JAMAICAN PATTIES
STUFFED PLANTAIN CUP W/ PICADILLO
Plantain cups | Ground beef | peppers| raisins| onions| peppers |Green olive
MOJO ROASTED PORK
Roasted pork butt | mojo | white onions| lemon juice| Black pepper | Garlic
PIMENTO CHEESE BOCADILLOS
Hawaiian rolls| roasted peppers| cream cheese | pickles | ham
JERK WINGS
GRIOT AND PICKLISH
Fried pork chunks | spicy slaw
MANGU
Green plantain| Butter | Fried sausage| fried cheese | sauté onions
HAM CROQUETTES W/ MOJO AIOLI
Ham| breadcrumbs | Mojo sauce| Mayo
SCOVITCH FISH
Mahi- mahi | peppers | carrots | onions |thyme
ARROZ CON GANDULES
Rice |Sazon| ham| pigeon peas | sofrito
CONCH CHOWDER
ASSORTED DESSERTS
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, November 18
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket