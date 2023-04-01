Join us Saturday, April 1st for the "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Wine and Tapas while watching the action of the 2023 Florida Derby.

Enjoy a variety of charcuterie, cheeses, and gourmet bites, paired with your favorite premium red, rose, and sparkling wines. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of the Florida Derby on the racetrack.

Wines Tastings:

Conundrum Sauvignon Blanc

Bonanza Cabernet

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay and Merlot

Josh Cellars

Simi Chardonnay

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

Pink Flamingo Rose

Kendall Jackson

Cambria

Acrobat Pinot Noir

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

Trinchero Family Wines

Boen Pinot Noir

Gundlach Bundschu—Mountain Cuvee

Newton—Chardonnay and Cabernet

And More

Must be 21+ to attend