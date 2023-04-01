By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, April 1st for the "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Wine and Tapas while watching the action of the 2023 Florida Derby.
Must be 21+ to attend
Enjoy a variety of charcuterie, cheeses, and gourmet bites, paired with your favorite premium red, rose, and sparkling wines. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of the Florida Derby on the racetrack.
Wines Tastings:
Conundrum Sauvignon Blanc
Bonanza Cabernet
Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay and Merlot
Josh Cellars
Simi Chardonnay
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
Pink Flamingo Rose
Kendall Jackson
Cambria
Acrobat Pinot Noir
Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
Trinchero Family Wines
Boen Pinot Noir
Gundlach Bundschu—Mountain Cuvee
Newton—Chardonnay and Cabernet
And More
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, April 1
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket
Tasting ends at 4pm. Stay in Flamingo Room to watch the exciting Florida Derby at 6:45pm!