Join us Saturday, August 6th for this "Taste at the Track" event. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Burgers & Brews.

Enjoy a variety of sliders, burgers, and sandwiches, paired with your favorite premium brews from local craft breweries. All from the Flamingo Room, boasting spectacular views of the racetrack from the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park.

Enjoy food, drinks and live horse racing.

Sliders & Burgers:

GATOR BITES

Pickles | Sambal Aioli| Crispy Carrots Sticks | Potato Roll | Charred Corn Salsa

BISON SLIDER

Frisee Greens │ Red Slaw │ Guava & Chipotle Aioli | Hawaiian Roll | Terra Chips

JAMMIN SLIDER

Beef Blend | Candied Red Onions | Brie Cheese | Arugula | Kettle Chips

BLACK BEAN SLIDER

Jicama Slaw | Bib Lettuce | Spicy Mayo | Kaiser Roll | Zucchini Chips

TEN PALMS SLIDER

Sirloin Grind | Tillamook | Bacon Jam | Lettuce | Roma Tomatoes | Brioche Bun | Yucca Chips

BRISKET SLIDER

Artisan Bread Rolls │ Spicy BBQ Sauce | Golden BBQ Sauce

| Crispy Breaded Pickles





Desserts:

MACARON MINI BURGERS

Chocolate | Ganache | Fondant | Sesame Seeds

PATE A’CHOUX CHOCOLATE BEER

Caramel | Crunch | Brown Sugar

CHOCOLATE GUINESS MOUSSE CUP

Dark Chocolate Chip | Coffee| Beer

BUTTER SCOTCH PUDDING

Maker’s Mark Bourbon | Caramel | Brioche

Breweries:

Tarpon River Brewing

Funky Buddha

Boulevard Brewery

Tank Brewing

Elysian

Wicked Weed

Veza Sur

American Icon

3 Sons

26 Degrees

RTD Wine

Austin Canned Cocktails

Casaterra

Stella Artois

Please note, these items could change.

Must be 21+ to attend