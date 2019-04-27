By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, August 6th in the Flamingo Room from 1PM - 4PM for this "Taste at the Track" event. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Burgers & Brews.
Must be 21+ to attend
Enjoy a variety of sliders, burgers, and sandwiches, paired with your favorite premium brews from local craft breweries. All from the Flamingo Room, boasting spectacular views of the racetrack from the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park.
Enjoy food, drinks and live horse racing.
Sliders & Burgers:
GATOR BITES
Pickles | Sambal Aioli| Crispy Carrots Sticks | Potato Roll | Charred Corn Salsa
BISON SLIDER
Frisee Greens │ Red Slaw │ Guava & Chipotle Aioli | Hawaiian Roll | Terra Chips
JAMMIN SLIDER
Beef Blend | Candied Red Onions | Brie Cheese | Arugula | Kettle Chips
BLACK BEAN SLIDER
Jicama Slaw | Bib Lettuce | Spicy Mayo | Kaiser Roll | Zucchini Chips
TEN PALMS SLIDER
Sirloin Grind | Tillamook | Bacon Jam | Lettuce | Roma Tomatoes | Brioche Bun | Yucca Chips
BRISKET SLIDER
Artisan Bread Rolls │ Spicy BBQ Sauce | Golden BBQ Sauce
| Crispy Breaded Pickles
Desserts:
MACARON MINI BURGERS
Chocolate | Ganache | Fondant | Sesame Seeds
PATE A’CHOUX CHOCOLATE BEER
Caramel | Crunch | Brown Sugar
CHOCOLATE GUINESS MOUSSE CUP
Dark Chocolate Chip | Coffee| Beer
BUTTER SCOTCH PUDDING
Maker’s Mark Bourbon | Caramel | Brioche
Breweries:
Tarpon River Brewing
Funky Buddha
Boulevard Brewery
Tank Brewing
Elysian
Wicked Weed
Veza Sur
American Icon
3 Sons
26 Degrees
RTD Wine
Austin Canned Cocktails
Casaterra
Stella Artois
Please note, these items could change.
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, August 6
1:00PM – 4:00PM