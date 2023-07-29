By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, July 29 for the "Taste at the Track" event of the summer season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Burgers & Brews.
Join us Saturday, July 29 at the Flamingo Room for the "Taste at the Track" Burgers & Brews event. Enjoy a variety of sliders, burgers, and sandwiches, paired with your favorite premium brews from local craft breweries. All from the Flamingo Room, boasting spectacular views of the racetrack from the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park.
Enjoy food, drinks and live horse racing.
VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM
GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM
Must be 21+ to attend
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, July 29
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket