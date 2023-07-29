Join us Saturday, July 29 at the Flamingo Room for the "Taste at the Track" Burgers & Brews event. Enjoy a variety of sliders, burgers, and sandwiches, paired with your favorite premium brews from local craft breweries. All from the Flamingo Room, boasting spectacular views of the racetrack from the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park.

Enjoy food, drinks and live horse racing.

VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM

GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM

Must be 21+ to attend