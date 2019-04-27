By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, September 23rd for the pinnacle "Taste at the Track" event of the summer season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Bourbon & BBQ.
Must be 21+ to attend
Enjoy a variety of southern-style dishes, paired with your favorite premium bourbons, whiskeys, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida.
VIP Ticket: $75 - 12PM - 4PM
GA Ticket: $50 - 1PM – 4PM
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, September 23
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket