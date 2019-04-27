By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join us Saturday, February 4th for the pinnacle "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Bourbon & BBQ.
Must be 21+ to attend
Enjoy a variety of southern-style dishes, paired with your favorite premium bourbons, whiskeys, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida.
BBQ & Bites :
Maker's Mark Barbecued Pork
Smoked St Louis Ribs
Crispy-que Chicken
Hickory-Smoked Turkey Breast
BBQ Smoked Brisket
Habanero Guava BBQ Boneless Beyond Chicken Wings
Baked Cowboy Beans
Jim Beam Bourbon Cake
Pecan Tart
Bailey's Chocolate Mousse
Peach Cobbler
Maker's Mark Blondies
Bourbon & Whiskey:
Jefferson’s Ocean
Old Scout
High West
Amador
Woodinville
Angels Envy
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Widow Jane
Larceny
Elijah Craig
Bibb and Tucker
Redemption
Tommy Rotter
And More
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, February 4
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket