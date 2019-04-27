Join us Saturday, February 4th for the pinnacle "Taste at the Track" event of the winter season. This Unlimited tasting event is all about Bourbon & BBQ.

Enjoy a variety of southern-style dishes, paired with your favorite premium bourbons, whiskeys, and handcrafted cocktails. The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida.

BBQ & Bites :

Maker's Mark Barbecued Pork

Smoked St Louis Ribs

Crispy-que Chicken

Hickory-Smoked Turkey Breast

BBQ Smoked Brisket

Habanero Guava BBQ Boneless Beyond Chicken Wings

Baked Cowboy Beans

Jim Beam Bourbon Cake

Pecan Tart

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

Peach Cobbler

Maker's Mark Blondies

Bourbon & Whiskey:

Jefferson’s Ocean

Old Scout

High West

Amador

Woodinville

Angels Envy

Brown Sugar Bourbon

Widow Jane

Larceny

Elijah Craig

Bibb and Tucker

Redemption

Tommy Rotter

And More

Must be 21+ to attend