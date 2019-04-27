What/Who:

Ring in the holidays at Gulfstream Park Village!

To usher in the season, the public is invited to the ‘Symphony in Lights’ kick-off event on Saturday, November 12 from 7-10 p.m. Representatives from the Cities of Hallandale Beach and Aventura, as well as FPL and the YMCA of South Florida will be in attendance. WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez will serve as the emcee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida will perform a lively set along with the Valerie Tyson 8-piece band. Even Santa Claus himself will be present, led into the festivities by a group of elves and Nutcracker Stilt Walkers. A 10-minute light show dazzled in snowfall will then follow.

Gulfstream Park is excited to share that this year will be even more special because there will be a brand new Christmas tree along with new experiences on every corner! Keep an eye out for a new Santa chair, elegant street light post ornaments, LED entrance lighting, a show-stopping tree topper and archway to Santa’s chair.

‘Symphony in Lights’ is not only the perfect opportunity to experience some holiday magic, but also to enjoy shopping, dining and boundless entertainment at Gulfstream Park Village’s open-air setting. The center’s 11 distinct home stores, including Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, The Container Store, Bang & Olufsen and many others, offer the very best in holiday décor, entertaining and gifts. Dining destinations, including Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Christine Lee’s, Pastry Is Art, Häagen-Dazs and more offer a delicious break from holiday shopping. A full directory of shops, restaurants and entertainment can be viewed here.

When:

Symphony in Lights Kick-Off: Saturday, Nov. 12, 7-10 p.m.



Where:

Gulfstream Park Village

Cost:

Free