Spritz and Shine with our Sunday Funday special! Enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from Noon to 4 PM at Aventura & Hallandale Beach's newest open-air special event space!

Sunday Event Details:

Sunday Funday Bottle Special (12 PM-4 PM): $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 1:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!