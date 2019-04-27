By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
It's #SundayFunday! Join us at Carousel Club and enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from 12PM- 4PM.
Spritz and Shine with our Sunday Funday special! Enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from Noon to 4 PM at Aventura & Hallandale Beach's newest open-air special event space!
Sunday Event Details:
Sunday Funday Bottle Special (12 PM-4 PM): $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 1:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
MAY 1 | 12:00 PM