Enjoy a day filled with fashion, lifestyle, and beauty shopping at Gulfstream Park! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM!
Shop 'till you drop at Carousel Club!
Come shop all the hottest looks and discover some of South Florida's top local boutiques while enjoying our Mint To Be special feat. half-priced Mojito pitchers until 4 PM.
Saturday Event Details:
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM
Bazaar hosted by Vanety PR
Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
APR 30 | 12:00 PM