Join us Saturday, October 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for our annual Halloween event. It has been reimagined with a new, spooky theme and plenty of thrills for guests of all ages. This is a FREE event.
Live MC/DJ
Candy Stations
Performers
Food Trucks
Bars
Contests
Cash Prizes
Click here for Treat Map
Sleepy Hollow Halloween – Costume Contest
• 30 costumed participants will be selected for the contest (approximately 7:15-7:45 PM)
• The 30 selected participants will parade on the runway, one at a time, for the crowd to cheer (approximately 8:15 PM)
o Each participant will be issued a numbered paddle to hold during the judging process
o Crowd cheers will be measured via decibel meter and recorded
o Once the first, second, & third place winners are determined, their prizes will be issued accordingly
▪ All remaining prizes will be issued based on the breakdown below (highest to lowest)
1st place – $1,000
2nd place – $500
3rd place – $350
4th-5th place – $200
6th-10th place – $150
11th-15th place – $100
16th-20th place – $50
21st-30th place – $25
TOTAL – $4,000
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park Village
DATE & TIME
Saturday, October 29
6:30PM – 9:30PM