Join us Saturday, October 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for our annual Halloween event. It has been reimagined with a new, spooky theme and plenty of thrills for guests of all ages. This is a FREE event.

Live MC/DJ

Candy Stations

Performers

Food Trucks

Bars

Contests

Cash Prizes

Click here for Treat Map

Sleepy Hollow Halloween – Costume Contest



• 30 costumed participants will be selected for the contest (approximately 7:15-7:45 PM)

• The 30 selected participants will parade on the runway, one at a time, for the crowd to cheer (approximately 8:15 PM)

o Each participant will be issued a numbered paddle to hold during the judging process

o Crowd cheers will be measured via decibel meter and recorded

o Once the first, second, & third place winners are determined, their prizes will be issued accordingly

▪ All remaining prizes will be issued based on the breakdown below (highest to lowest)

1st place – $1,000

2nd place – $500

3rd place – $350

4th-5th place – $200

6th-10th place – $150

11th-15th place – $100

16th-20th place – $50

21st-30th place – $25

TOTAL – $4,000