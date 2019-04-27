By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join in and enjoy British fare on Saturday, May 13 at Ten Palms as you watch horses race to Royal Ascot. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included.
Join in and enjoy British fare on Saturday, May 13 at Ten Palms as you watch horses race to Royal Ascot. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included.
$50 Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 12:40PM.
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30AM.
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 13th - 11:30 AM