By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with PiñataPalooza! Buy a Shot Of Casa Noble & Get a FREE Corona or Modelo ALL DAY! RSVP For a FREE Sombrero!
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Carousel Club as we present PiñataPalooza!Buy a Shot Of Casa Noble & Get a FREE Corona or Modelo ALL DAY! RSVP For a FREE Sombrero!Friday Event Details:
PiñataPalooza Special Buy a Shot Of Casa Noble & Get a FREE Corona or Modelo ALL DAY
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM
RSVP For a FREE Sombrero!
----For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!----EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan PizzaDRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, Eastern TimeCarousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Friday, May 5th
Noon - 3AM