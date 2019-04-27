The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.

Hi from Max Pokrovskiy and Nogu Svelo!



We’re excited to announce our first-ever concert in Miami! Saturday, April 8, Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Casino, at 8pm.



Our band is recognized not only for the music we create but also for our vocal anti-war activism. Despite the Russian government's prosecution against us for allegedly discrediting the Russian army, we remain undeterred. Moreover, we will be donating a portion of our profits to non-profit organizations that assist those impacted by the war.



Buy tickets now without commission at https://buytickets.at/8v8nts?ref=em.



While the donations we receive are voluntary, we hope that with your support, we will be able to gather sufficient funds for those in need. All our donations will be distributed evenly among the non-commercial organizations joining us on our tour. These organizations are playing a vital role in providing essential resources such as food, shelter, and transportation to Ukrainian refugees. They heavily rely on the generosity of others to sustain their efforts, and we are grateful for any contributions you may offer towards this cause. Together, we can make a positive impact and help create a better world.



We will sing all the new hits as well as good old ones. Don't forget to share this experience with your friends and family. The more, the merrier!



Thank you for your continued support, and we can't wait to see you!



P.S. Follow us on Instagram: Max Pokrovskiy and 8v8NtS for more updates and behind-the-scenes footage of the events.