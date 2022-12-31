By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Celebrate and ring in 2023 at Gulfstream Park's Walking Ring. Its the party of the year with hit live music from Miami's own 30 Vice and DJ beats with DJ Mike Locke.
Celebrate and ring in 2023 at Gulfstream Park's Walking Ring. Its the party of the year with hit live music from Miami's own 30 Vice and DJ beats with DJ Mike Locke. The walking ring will be transformed into a neon nightclub with a laser show, dancing entertainers, food, and more. This celebration is family-friendly.
Food is available from various pop-ups as well as Gulfstream staples Yard House, Christine Lee's, Texas de Brazil, Haagen Dazs, and Pastry is Art. Or dine in an elevated private section in the middle of the action. Host your table with a 3-course meal and bubbly toast.
Where:
Gulfstream Park
Cost:
Free for General Admission (RSVP Below)
SOLD OUT: Dining Package | $125 per person (all-inclusive)
AMOUSE BOUCHE
PARMESAN TUILE
Red & Yellow Candied Beet Mouse | Frisee Lettuce │ Balsamic Syrup
Green Pea Tendril
APPETIZER
SMOKED SALMON SALAD
Lightly Cured & Smoked Salmon │ Baby Gem Lettuce │ White Asparagus Blood Orange Vinaigrette
ENTREES
(Choice of one)
SEARED CHICKEN BREAST
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes | Maple Glazed Brussels Sprout | Pancetta Kumquat Citronette
CHILEAN SEA BASS
Lobster & Basil Mashed Potatoes | Pickled Baby Carrots | Ginger Soy Glaze
Lotus Root | Passion Fruit Tobiko
CAST IRON SEARED NEW YORK STEAK
Butter Braised Baby Yukon Potatoes | Baby Bella Mushrooms
Rosemary Au Jus
DESSERT DUO
SWEET ROLL
Dulce De Leche │ Sweet Condensed Milk
Vanilla │ Micro Flowers
&
OPERA OREO
Chocolate Ganache │Milk Dust│ Oreo Cookie Crumbs
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park
Walking Ring and Village Center
DATE & TIME
December 31, 2022
9PM – 1AM