Celebrate and ring in 2023 at Gulfstream Park's Walking Ring. Its the party of the year with hit live music from Miami's own 30 Vice and DJ beats with DJ Mike Locke. The walking ring will be transformed into a neon nightclub with a laser show, dancing entertainers, food, and more. This celebration is family-friendly.

Food is available from various pop-ups as well as Gulfstream staples Yard House, Christine Lee's, Texas de Brazil, Haagen Dazs, and Pastry is Art. Or dine in an elevated private section in the middle of the action. Host your table with a 3-course meal and bubbly toast.

Where:

Gulfstream Park

Cost:

Free for General Admission (RSVP Below)

SOLD OUT: Dining Package | $125 per person (all-inclusive)

NEW YEARS EVE DINING PACKAGE MENU

AMOUSE BOUCHE

PARMESAN TUILE

Red & Yellow Candied Beet Mouse | Frisee Lettuce │ Balsamic Syrup

Green Pea Tendril

APPETIZER

SMOKED SALMON SALAD

Lightly Cured & Smoked Salmon │ Baby Gem Lettuce │ White Asparagus Blood Orange Vinaigrette

ENTREES

(Choice of one)

SEARED CHICKEN BREAST

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes | Maple Glazed Brussels Sprout | Pancetta Kumquat Citronette

CHILEAN SEA BASS

Lobster & Basil Mashed Potatoes | Pickled Baby Carrots | Ginger Soy Glaze

Lotus Root | Passion Fruit Tobiko

CAST IRON SEARED NEW YORK STEAK

Butter Braised Baby Yukon Potatoes | Baby Bella Mushrooms

Rosemary Au Jus

DESSERT DUO

SWEET ROLL

Dulce De Leche │ Sweet Condensed Milk

Vanilla │ Micro Flowers

&

OPERA OREO

Chocolate Ganache │Milk Dust│ Oreo Cookie Crumbs