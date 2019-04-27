Gulfstream Park’s Music in the Park, featuring the greatest collection of local homegrown performers, will continue this season with weekly duos, trios and DJ’s performing outside Wednesday through Sunday nights at the Village Center Stage. All show times are from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Below is the full schedule of performers.



*Performances are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.



FEBRUARY



2/1 Valerie Tyson

2/2 FM

2/3 Catabella

2/4 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

2/5 Radio



2/8 Valerie Tyson

2/9 FM

2/10 Ariel Rose

2/11 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

2/12 Jorge Llanes



2/15 Valerie Tyson

2/16 FM

2/17 Florenza

2/18 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

2/19 Extasy



2/22 Valerie Tyson

2/23 FM

2/24 Ariel Rose

2/25 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

2/26 Entourage

MARCH



3/1 Valerie Tyson

3/2 FM

3/3 Catabella

3/4 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

3/5 Radio



3/8 Valerie Tyson

3/9 FM

3/10 Florenza

3/11 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

3/12 Jorge Llanes



3/15 Valerie Tyson

3/16 FM

3/17 Ariel Rose

3/18 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

3/19 Extasy



3/22 Valerie Tyson

3/23 FM

3/24 TBD

3/25 DJ David (Family Dance Night)

3/26 Entourage



3/29 Valerie Tyson

3/30 FM

3/31 Attica



