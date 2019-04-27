By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Enjoy Live Music at Gulfstream Park
Gulfstream Park’s Music in the Park, featuring the greatest collection of local homegrown performers, will continue this season with weekly duos, trios and DJ’s performing outside Wednesday through Sunday nights at the Village Center Stage. All show times are from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Below is the full schedule of performers.
*Performances are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.
FEBRUARY
2/1 Valerie Tyson
2/2 FM
2/3 Catabella
2/4 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
2/5 Radio
2/8 Valerie Tyson
2/9 FM
2/10 Ariel Rose
2/11 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
2/12 Jorge Llanes
2/15 Valerie Tyson
2/16 FM
2/17 Florenza
2/18 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
2/19 Extasy
2/22 Valerie Tyson
2/23 FM
2/24 Ariel Rose
2/25 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
2/26 Entourage
MARCH
3/1 Valerie Tyson
3/2 FM
3/3 Catabella
3/4 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
3/5 Radio
3/8 Valerie Tyson
3/9 FM
3/10 Florenza
3/11 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
3/12 Jorge Llanes
3/15 Valerie Tyson
3/16 FM
3/17 Ariel Rose
3/18 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
3/19 Extasy
3/22 Valerie Tyson
3/23 FM
3/24 TBD
3/25 DJ David (Family Dance Night)
3/26 Entourage
3/29 Valerie Tyson
3/30 FM
3/31 Attica
LOCATIONS, DATES & TIMES
VILLAGE PLAZA STAGE
Wednesdays - Fridays: Live Band 6:30-9:30PM
Saturdays: DJ / Family Nights 6:30-9:30PM
Sundays: Live Band 6:30-9:30PM
CASINO STAGE
Fridays: DJ 7-11PM
Saturdays: Live Band 7-11PM
BREEZEWAY STAGE
Saturdays: DJ 1-5PM
CAROUSEL CLUB
Fridays - Sundays during all open hours