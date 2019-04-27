By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Celebrate Mother's day at the track with a full day of live racing on Sunday, May 14. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included and a rose for the moms.
$65 Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 12:40PM.
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30AM.
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sunday, May 14th - 11:30 AM