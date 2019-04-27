By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join Modern Luxury MIAMI Magazine Saturday, April 23rd, at Carousel Club! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.
I guess it was just mint to be!
Saturday's are for getting lost. If you found the Carousel Club then you reached your destination. It's not a bad place to be, especially with our Mint To Be Saturdays from 12 PM - 3 AM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.
Saturday Event Details:
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM
Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
HOSTED BY: MODERN LUXURY MIAMI Magazine
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
APR 23 | 12:00 PM