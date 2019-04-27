I guess it was just mint to be!

Saturday's are for getting lost. If you found the Carousel Club then you reached your destination. It's not a bad place to be, especially with our Mint To Be Saturdays from 12 PM - 3 AM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday Event Details:

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!