Join us for a magical evening of Midsummer Nights at Carousel Club! Get ready to experience an unforgettable night filled with music, dancing, and excitement.

The FUN begins at 10 PM!

Entertainment:

Costumed Characters

Stilt-Walker Performers

Live FUNHOUSE Activation

A Magical Saturday Night Experience

Specialty Carousel Frozen Cocktails

Complimentary RSVPs available

Open until 3:00 AM

----

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

----

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Walk Ups Welcome!