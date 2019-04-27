Join us every Saturday, starting July 22nd at 10 pm to enjoy a magical night under the stars at Carousel Club's "Midsummer Nights" event, where enchantment and excitement await you!
Don't miss out on this extraordinary event! Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and come join us at Midsummer Nights at Carousel Club for an evening of pure excitement and joy.
The FUN begins at 10 PM!
Entertainment:
Costumed Characters
Stilt-Walker Performers
Live FUNHOUSE Activation
A Magical Saturday Night Experience
Specialty Carousel Frozen Cocktails
Complimentary RSVPs available
Open until 3:00 AM
----
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
----
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
Saturday, July 22 - 10PM – July 23 - 3AM