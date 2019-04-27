Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of Midsummer Garden Party on Sunday, July 23rd! Get ready to indulge in a day filled with glamour, music, and great food. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and $70 Bottles of Moët & Chandon from 12 PM- 4 PM.
Sunday Event Details:
$70 bottles of Moët Chandon (from Noon to 4 pm)
Trackside Entertainment
Our signature Specialty Cocktails
Horse Racing Entertainment (All Day)
Delicious food options from 3 unique & amazing vendors
----
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
----
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 10:00 PM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
Sunday, July 23 – 12PM - 4PM