Join us this and every Friday Night for an unforgettable night of Midsummer Carnaval at Carousel Club. Experience the magic as our live performers, musicians, and dancers take the stage, showcasing their incredible talents, and let the pulsating rhythms of the music transport you to a world of joy and revelry. Whether you come with friends or make new ones, Midsummer Carnaval promises an atmosphere of pure fun and entertainment.

The EXPERIENCE begins at 10 PM!

Entertainment:

LIVE Batucada Performances featuring Samba Dancers & Drummers!

Carnaval-T﻿hemed Entertainment w/ Stiltwalkers + more!

International & Latin Vibes All Night!

O﻿pen 'till late! (3:00am)

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 10:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Walk Ups Welcome!





