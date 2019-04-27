Join us for the most magic of hours... from 4 PM-7 PM, take part in our Magic Hour #HappyHour and enjoy 5 for $15 on select beers. Drink specials, good eats and live music at Aventura & Hallandale Beach's newest open-air special event space- what's more magical than that?

Friday Event Details:

Magic Hour Special (4 PM - 7 PM): 5 for $15 on select beers

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

Complimentary Admission RSVPs available

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. Walk Ups Welcome!