Join us for the most magic of hours... from 4 PM-7 PM, take part in our Magic Hour #HappyHour and enjoy 5 for $15 on select beers. Drink specials, good eats and live music at Aventura & Hallandale Beach's newest open-air special event space- what's more magical than that?
Friday Event Details:
Magic Hour Special (4 PM - 7 PM): 5 for $15 on select beers
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM
Complimentary Admission RSVPs available
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
APR 15 | 4:00 PM