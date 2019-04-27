By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join in on the Triple Crown action with a full day of live Gulfstream racing and simulcast races from the Kentucky Derby. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included.
$75 Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 12:40 PM
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30AM
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 6th - 11:30 AM