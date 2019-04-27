E﻿njoy the excitement of our LIVE Broadcast of the Kentucky Derby 2023 in person at Carousel Club! Who will come out on top?

Also enjoy our Mint To Be Saturday special from 12 PM - 4 PM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday Event Details:

L﻿IVE Broadcast on our screens of the Kentucky Derby

Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM) : Half-priced Mojito pitchers

Trackside Entertainment!

----

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

----

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents are welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!