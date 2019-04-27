By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join in on the Triple Crown action on Saturday, May 6 with a full day of live racing and simulcast races from the Kentucky Derby on May 6th. Enjoy the outdoor vibes of Carousel Club.
Enjoy the excitement of our LIVE Broadcast of the Kentucky Derby 2023 in person at Carousel Club! Who will come out on top?
Also enjoy our Mint To Be Saturday special from 12 PM - 4 PM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.
Saturday Event Details:
LIVE Broadcast on our screens of the Kentucky Derby
Mint To Be Special
(12 PM - 4 PM) : Half-priced Mojito pitchers
Trackside Entertainment!
----
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
----
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents are welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, May 6th - 12 PM