The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverage, and food service.

About the band: Gipsy Nation South of France with Special Guests: Gyorgy Lakatos and The Music of Santana

Gyorgy Lakatos: 2018 Golden Hand Award - Best Guitarist of Europe - Gyorgy Performs, records, and travels with Jose Feliciano, Gloria Estefan, Gipsy Kings, and so on-

This show continues to travel the world entertaining diverse audiences and is currently performing in the U.S.





