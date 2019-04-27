Get FULL MOON ready with us!

As the night sets, enjoy live entertainment including fire dancers, drums, fortune tellers & more! When the sun goes down, experience the power of the full moon at Carousel Club.

Saturday Event Details:

LIVE Fire Dancers

Fortune Tellers

LIVE Drummers

Magic of the Full Moon

& more!

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 6pm

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!