Saturday Night, April 16th, experience live fire dancers, drums, fortune tellers & magic of the full moon!
Get FULL MOON ready with us!
As the night sets, enjoy live entertainment including fire dancers, drums, fortune tellers & more! When the sun goes down, experience the power of the full moon at Carousel Club.
Saturday Event Details:
LIVE Fire Dancers
Fortune Tellers
LIVE Drummers
Magic of the Full Moon
& more!
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 6pm
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
APR 16 | 6:00 PM