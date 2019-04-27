Calling all food fanatics for a fabulous night of fun in the City of Hallandale Beach! Grab a pal and watch the sunset while enjoying delectable bites from Hallandale Beach’s best restaurants, refreshing cocktails, and incredible live music and entertainment. The City of Hallandale Beach is once again partnering with SOBEWFF® to invite you to the Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park for this enchanting evening filled with culinary magic and show-stopping creativity that is sure to get you movin’ and groovin’.



