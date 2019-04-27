E﻿njoy the excitement of the Florida Derby 2023 Stakes in person at Carousel Club! Who will come out on top?

Also enjoy our Mint To Be Saturday special from 12 PM - 4 PM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday Event Details:

LIVE Jazz Trackside Performances by Brian Newman

Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM) : Half-priced Mojito pitchers

Fountain of Youth 2023 Stakes Horse Racing Experience!

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!