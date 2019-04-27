By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Monday, March 27th join us for the annual Gulfstream Park Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the PDJF and Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Please fill out the form below or contact Stacy Nicks for more information.
LOCATION
Pembroke Lakes Golf and Country Club
DATE & TIME
Monday, March 27
Tee Time 12 PM
PRICE
$175 Per Person
$650 Team of 4
Sponsorship Opportunities Available