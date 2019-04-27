The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation will be hosting the first Fashionable Fillies Luncheon in Florida at The Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park on Friday, March 31, ahead of The Curlin Florida Derby.

The luncheon will honor Beverly Jochynek, senior executive vice president of Client Management, Xpressbet, and will offer wines by Notorious Wines, Florida-inspired food stations and passed hors d'oeuvres, and the opportunity to shop from vendors such as equestrian artist Alaura Allen, Christine A. Moore Millinery, and a virtual pop-up shop by Kent Stetson Handbags. Live music will be provided by Joanna Holstein, a Swedish singer/songwriter and keyboardist fusing pop, soul, and jazz.

“We are so excited to bring Fashionable Fillies to Florida, an area known for sunshine, bright fashion, and delicious food. We have partnered with the team at 1/ST before at Santa Anita Park, and they have amazing hospitality offerings at their racetracks, so we couldn’t think of a better place than Gulfstream Park to host this event,” said Shannon Kelly, executive director of The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation. “Beverly has been a great supporter of the event in its multiple locations. She is a smiling face, always willing to lend us a hand.”

All proceeds from the event will be earmarked by the foundation to benefit the backstretch, farm, and training center communities in Florida, and local chaplains’ and horsemen’s organizations will help ensure the funds are distributed to those most in need.

“The Fashionable Fillies Luncheon has been a successful fundraiser in Saratoga, Kentucky, and California,” said Kelly. “We hope that this event will follow suit. Safety Net assists those most in need in horse racing, and this fundraiser is crucial to our efforts because for many we are one of their few resources.”

Tickets ($150) and sponsorship opportunities are available: Click here.

The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation is a charitable trust that provides, on a confidential basis, financial relief to needy members of the Thoroughbred industry and their families. Recipients of the Safety Net Foundation’s support represent virtually every facet of the Thoroughbred industry, from jockeys, trainers, exercise riders, and grooms to office personnel and other employees of racetracks, racing organizations, and breeding farms. Assistance can come in any number of forms, including financial aid for basic living expenses such as rent and household bills, and for medication, surgical, and hospital costs. Since 1985, The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation has provided more than $16 million in assistance.

Contact: Shannon Kelly, Executive Director

skelly@jockeyclub.com

(212) 521-5327