The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverage and food service.



Essence of Motown features Larry Johnson, Michael White and Greg Woods.

A true Motown artist from Detroit, Larry Johnson is international recording artist, with extensive touring worldwide. Larry has sung lead vocals on tour with 4 different former lead singers of The Temptations, and one former lead singer of The Four Tops. Larry has also toured the United Kingdom with the former lead singer of The Drifters and his Drifters group. Most notably touring as one of the lead singers with 3X Grammy Award Winner, the late Richard Street, former lead singer of The Temptations (1971-1992), and his Temptation's group.

Bronx NY native Michael White has extensive experience as a recording artist and performer over the years. Michael has toured the U.S. as lead vocals with Grammy Award winner Barrington "Bo" Henderson's Temptations Revue, and Theo People's Temptations/Four Tops Revue.

Greg Woods hails from Springfield, Mass., and is a very versatile performer. Greg had shared the stage with former lead singers of The Temptations member Barrington "Bo" Henderson, was the opening act for former Temptations lead singer Glenn Leonard's Temptations Revue and performed with former lead singer of The Temptations and The Four Tops, Theo Peoples.