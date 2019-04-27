Join us at Carousel Club for our first Easter Sunday Celebration!

Meet the Easter Bunny and take part in our Easter Egg Hunt. Not to mention, it's Sunday Fun-day! Enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from noon to 4 PM.

Starting at 12 PM, our Easter Egg Hunt takes place and will continue every hour until 2 PM. Kids, grab your baskets and get ready for a hunt. If that wasn’t exciting enough, enjoy a visit from the EASTER BUNNY.

Sunday Event Details:

Easter Egg Hunt Starting at 12 PM, 1 PM & 2 PM!

Sunday Funday Bottle Special (12 PM-4 PM): $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Complimentary Admission RSVPs available

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 1:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7pm.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!