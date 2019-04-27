By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Sunday, April 17, join us at Carousel Club for our Easter Sunday Celebration. Enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from noon to 4 PM.
Join us at Carousel Club for our first Easter Sunday Celebration!
Meet the Easter Bunny and take part in our Easter Egg Hunt. Not to mention, it's Sunday Fun-day! Enjoy $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz from noon to 4 PM.
Starting at 12 PM, our Easter Egg Hunt takes place and will continue every hour until 2 PM. Kids, grab your baskets and get ready for a hunt. If that wasn’t exciting enough, enjoy a visit from the EASTER BUNNY.
Sunday Event Details:
Easter Sunday Celebration: Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Bunny & Specialty Cocktails
Easter Egg Hunt Starting at 12 PM, 1 PM & 2 PM!
Sunday Funday Bottle Special (12 PM-4 PM): $35 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM
Complimentary Admission RSVPs available
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 1:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7pm.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club
DATE & TIME
APR 17 | 12:00 PM