Join PEARLS Foundation, Inc. and the ladies of the UNSTOPPABLE Upsilon Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as we TAKEOVER Gulfstream Park for a day of Southern sophistication with a South Floridian twist -- all in the name of academic excellence! Ladies & Gentlemen...Welcome to DERBY DAY!

So ladies, pull out your fanciest hat & chicest dress and fellas, grab your fedoras and best bow tie, because THIS event is for the posh and proper, the dashing and debonair, the ones who've come to party and make a statement! (...all for a good cause, of course.)

SATURDAY, MAY 6th - Kentucky Derby "Racing Toward Academic Excellence"

Time: 12PM-6:30PM

Location: Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park

Attire: Southern Sophisticated/Derby Best

E﻿vent Happenings:

All-day access to two (2) full gourmet buffets

Complimentary Welcome Drink (Beer or Wine)

Cash Bar available

Best Hat & Best Derby Attire Contests

Door Prizes & Silent Auction Items

Indoor & Outdoor seating to mingle with guests & watch the races

Watch Party for 149th Kentucky Derby race airing - Viewing Time TBA

Explore the shoppes and Casino at Gulfstream Park

More Details:

"DERBY DAY: "Racing Toward Academic Excellence" is a fundraising event on May 6, 2023 during the 149th Annual running of the Kentucky Derby.

Our celebration will replicate the feel of the Kentucky Derby. Guests will have access to two full lunch buffets, cash bar, viewing of the continuous horse races with the culmination of the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby Race at 6:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, raffle tickets and auction items. Winners will also have the opportunity to meet the winning jockey. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Derby Best with hats, gloves, sundresses, fedoras, and bow ties to set the atmosphere.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the exclusive Gulf stream Shoppes, relax at the spa, try your luck at the casino or eat, drink and socialize until your heart's content as we watch the day's races.

In the words of Foundation & UXO member Cynthia McDonald, "It's gonna be big!"

See you at the Winners' Circle!

-PEARLS Foundation, Inc.