In the spirit of this one-of-a-kind production, you're invited to an exclusive new immersive cabaret at Gulfstream Park. Enter the Sport of Kings Theater, on the second floor of Gulfstream Park, where your evening begins with a lively cocktail reception when doors open. Enjoy live performances, curated cocktails, and premium tapas from 8:00-9:00pm. Immediately following cocktail hour, the main show begins where Life is a Cabaret. While continuing to enjoy specially curated cocktails and premium tapas, see our cast sing and swing, dance and prance, and enjoy performances from Grammy award-winning musicians, singers, dancers, and burlesque queens. Featuring lush costumes, infectious music, and dazzling choreography let yourself be tantalized by the hottest music in the world from the famed Las Vegas Strip to Broadway and New York's Studio 54 to Havana's famed Tropicana. With an ever-changing lineup of music, stars, and queens, this is the classic night out you deserve.
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park
Sport of Kings Theater
DATE & TIME
May 27
June 24
9PM Nightly