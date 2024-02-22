THE WORLD IS YOURS TO CREATE

“ECHO is about connecting everybody together, and working together to create the world we want to live in. It’s not just a concept. It’s something I truly believe in.” - Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar, Author-Director

ABOUT THE SHOW

Cirque du Soleil brings modern and surprising twists under the Big Top with ECHO, a story of connection, intention, and the bond between humans and the animal kingdom. When FUTURE (the protagonist) and her best friend EWAI stumble upon an enigmatic CUBE, they set in motion a journey of life, discovery, hope, and empathy, quickly learning how their actions have the power to shape this world. Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, contemporary abstract costumes, astounding lighting and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatics, ECHO brings audiences on a journey through a universe of color, wonder, and infinite possibilities.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO opens on February 22, 2024 at Gulfstream Park.